THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.