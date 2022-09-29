Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.23 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $304.48 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00088676 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065780 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031291 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018465 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007918 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008873 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,630,249,600 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.