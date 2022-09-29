Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

