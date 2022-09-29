Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.
Thomson Reuters Stock Performance
Shares of TRI stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.