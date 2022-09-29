TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TORM Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,151. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -236.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of TORM by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

