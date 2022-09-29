Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,465. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

