Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,465. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.