TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TOWER Profile

TOWER was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for TOWER is www.crazydefenseheroes.com. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

