TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 327,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
TransGlobe Energy Price Performance
TGA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,818. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransGlobe Energy (TGA)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.