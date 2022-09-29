TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 327,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

TGA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,818. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 316,012 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 593,031 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 821,538 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 970,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

