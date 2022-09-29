Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 9.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 1,643,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,525,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Transocean by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

