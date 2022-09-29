Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 2,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
