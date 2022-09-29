Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 2,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

