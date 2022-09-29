Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.04. 1,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 431,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $224,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,163. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

