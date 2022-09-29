Treecle (TRCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Treecle has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $26,990.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treecle coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Treecle has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Treecle

Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

