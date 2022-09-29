Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 15,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.