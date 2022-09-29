Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,378,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $933,449.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 181,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

