Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 3.3 %

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

NYSE:LYV traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.