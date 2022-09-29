Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 4.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

