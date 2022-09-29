Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $956,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded down $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $20,708,092. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.