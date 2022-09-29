Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 8,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.