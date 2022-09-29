Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. H&R Block makes up about 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in H&R Block by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

