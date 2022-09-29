Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Price Performance

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 49,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

