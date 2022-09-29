Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.68

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 111950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.32.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.