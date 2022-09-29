Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 11,546 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,750,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 50,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.68.

