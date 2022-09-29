Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 181,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

