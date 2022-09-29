Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

IBM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 143,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

