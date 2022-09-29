Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.85 on Thursday, hitting $311.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,362. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.46 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day moving average of $361.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

