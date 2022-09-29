Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 3,120 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

