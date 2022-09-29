Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.