Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,563 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 422,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

