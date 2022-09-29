Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

