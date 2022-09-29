Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.37. Trinseo shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Trinseo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

