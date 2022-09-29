Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 55000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

