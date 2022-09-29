trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Price Performance

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 50.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 564,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.