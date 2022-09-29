trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.
TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
