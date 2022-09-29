Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 11,778 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.