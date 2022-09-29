Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Shares of APD opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

