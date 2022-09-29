Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.53 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

NASDAQ CME opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

