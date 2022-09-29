Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,041 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

AMGN stock opened at $230.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

