Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 12,627 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 2.8 %

EBAY stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.