Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 250 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.23. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

