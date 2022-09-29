TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 59.6% in September

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 176,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 86.76% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 2.45% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

