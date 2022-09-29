Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

COF traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.