Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 352,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

