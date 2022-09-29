Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

