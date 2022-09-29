Tufton Capital Management Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Down 4.2 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.81. 46,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

