Tufton Capital Management Purchases 391 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 203,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

