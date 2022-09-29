Tufton Capital Management Purchases 3,956 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 361,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

