Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,819,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 428,665 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 868,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.