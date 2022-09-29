Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 1,141.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 3,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,503. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.