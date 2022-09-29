Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 1,141.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 3,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,503. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
