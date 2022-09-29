TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TuSimple by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

