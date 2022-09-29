Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $8,506,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Twilio Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 93,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.