Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

TSN stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

