U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,185. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

